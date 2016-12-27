The play which was staged first on December 21 attracted over 7, 000 people and 196 gave their lives to Jesus Christ. It was an unforgettable moment …
Rwanda: Cimerwa Upbeat As It Gains New Clients
Tributes paid to 'remarkable octogenarian' Deri Rundle of the David Rundle Trust
This Talk Of Genocide In South South Sudan
Rwanda: Award-Winning Nature Artist Breathes Life Into Dead Objects
Rwanda: Rayon Coach Lauds Hat Trick Hero Nahimana
Rwanda: Minister Uwacu Makes Case for Locally Made Crafts
Rwanda: Cantata 2016 Ends on High
Rwanda: Bundles of Joy On Christmas - At Least 30 Babies Born Across the Country
Rwanda: Local Association Lights Up Christmas for HIV Positive Children, Widows
Rwanda: Kids With Mental Disability Get Christmas Treat From Children's Commission
Rwanda News Wire
The play which was staged first on December 21 attracted over 7, 000 people and 196 gave their lives to Jesus Christ. It was an unforgettable moment …
Leave a Reply