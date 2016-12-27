RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Award-Winning Nature Artist Breathes Life Into Dead Objects

By Leave a Comment

"I want to show Rwandans that you can create a job by exploiting readily available materials. This way, you can give 'another life' by creating a new …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire