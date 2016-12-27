RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

East Africa: EA Hopes for World Rally Championship Comeback

By Leave a Comment

Zambia International Rally is now the final round in the championship while the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda plays the penultimate round of 2017 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire