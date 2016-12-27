KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — A fire razed one room at Rwanda's Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali on Sunday, causing minor injuries, authorities said.
Christmas fire guts part of Rwanda's Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali
