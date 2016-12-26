RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Past lessons should keep you focused, Kagame tells troops

By Leave a Comment

President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces Paul Kagame has called on members of Rwanda Defence and security forces to consider trends …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire