RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Christmas fire guts part of Rwanda’s prison

By Leave a Comment

A fire razed one room at Rwanda's Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali on Sunday, causing minor injuries, authorities said. Hillary Sengabo, Senior Inspector …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire