RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Catholic Church Admits Genocide Apology not Sufficient

By Leave a Comment

Amid unrelenting backlash, the Catholic Church of Rwanda has admitted the apology it issued for individual priests over the 1994 genocide, did not go …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire