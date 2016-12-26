RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

340 school based mentors are out under RTEP programme

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Education Board (REB) in partnership with the University of Hartford had their 2016 second graduation of 340 teachers trained as school …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire