RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Volkswagen’s moves in Africa may point to its future — especially with ridesharing

By Leave a Comment

In fact, the car company has plans to produce cars in both Kenya and Rwanda, and even kick off a ridesharing service in the Rwandan capital of Kigali …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire