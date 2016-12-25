Francis Gatare, Director of the Rwanda Development Board, and Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Group South Africa, signed a memorandum of …
Rwanda Premier League: Nahimana hat-trick inspires Rayon Sports past hapless Musanze
FIFA Women Rankings: Uganda Crested Cranes improve by 5 places
Other View: Our empty 'witness' in Syria
Cessation Clause deadline closing in
Gor Mahia out for season's MVP Muguna's signature after signing Rwandan midfielder
Volkswagen's moves in Africa may point to its future — especially with ridesharing
Rwandan envoy in Malawi over genocide suspect repatriation
Beingana talks leadership in health
Rwanda News Wire
Francis Gatare, Director of the Rwanda Development Board, and Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Group South Africa, signed a memorandum of …
Leave a Reply