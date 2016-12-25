RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Letshego donates foodstuff to survivors, contributes Rwf5 million to Agaciro

By Leave a Comment

Letshego Rwanda, a microfinance company is one of those that care for them and this festive season, it joined survivors of Kinyinya sector, Gasabo …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire