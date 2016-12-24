RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Earnings from Rwanda mineral sector grow by 40pc

By Leave a Comment

Earnings for Rwanda's mineral sector are looking up after prices for Rwanda's second most important mineral export by revenues, tin, shot up by 40 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire