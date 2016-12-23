Baru said the decision to record this particular song, was after he realized that his fans desired something special for the festive season. As well as …
Rwanda: Maurix Baru Releases Christmas Song for Fans
Umushyikirano 2016: adopted resolutions push for a wealthy Rwanda by 2050
Volkswagen moves into Kenya, Rwanda
Volkswagen plans to launch a new ride-hailing in Rwanda and Kenya as it eyes expansion
Minister Nyirasafari inaugurates houses constructed for GBV, child abuse victims
Rwanda must leverage gains made in cycling
Help SMEs to shore up national exports
Rwanda News Wire
Baru said the decision to record this particular song, was after he realized that his fans desired something special for the festive season. As well as …
Leave a Reply