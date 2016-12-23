Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF) has received a Rwf34.2m boost from the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA). Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita, …
Volkswagen starting a ride-hailing service in Rwanda
VW launching Uber-like service in Africa
Rwanda: CLA's Christmas Cantata Attracts Thousands
VW to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
Rwanda Sugar millers raise product price to Shs 5000
Airport jewelry store gives ex-offenders a leg up
Volkswagen To Launch Ride Hailing Service In Rwanda
Reflection on Rwanda Genocide at Flowers Gallery, London
Rwanda Football Federation donates Rwf34 million to Agaciro Development Fund
Rwanda News Wire
Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF) has received a Rwf34.2m boost from the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA). Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita, …
Leave a Reply