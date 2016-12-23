RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Football Federation donates Rwf34 million to Agaciro Development Fund

By Leave a Comment

Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF) has received a Rwf34.2m boost from the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA). Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire