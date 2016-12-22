Zimbabwe, Rwanda top countries to visit in 2017 [Travel on TMC]

Zimbabwe and Rwanda featured in the Condé Nast ranking for the Best Places to Travel in 2017. There are the only African countries by the way.
Help SMEs to shore up national exports
Rwanda must leverage gains made in cycling
Then and now: The evolution of Christmas festivities
Relocation of Nyarugenge inmates to begin February
Serena celebrates Christmas with disadvantaged children
[Editorial] Volkswagen entry is a vote of confidence in Rwanda as a viable investment destination
Eritrean Tesform wins 2016 African Cyclist award
Rwanda News Wire
Zimbabwe and Rwanda featured in the Condé Nast ranking for the Best Places to Travel in 2017. There are the only African countries by the way.
Leave a Reply