RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Who will bring UN Judge Theodor Meron to account?

By Leave a Comment

In so doing, he removed the right of the Government of Rwanda to have any role at all. These disclosures will further damage the reputation of Judge …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire