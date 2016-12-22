VW opens Kenya assembly plant, launches ride sharing service in Rwanda

German vehicle maker Volkswagen (VW) officially unveiled its production facility in Kenya as it strengthens its presence in emerging markets.
Volkswagen To Build Vehicle Assembly Plant in Rwanda
Rwandan clubs convene over alleged widespread practice of witchcraft
MTN -Rwanda launches Mobile TV on data-enabled phones
Malawi investigating “presence” of Rwandwan genocide suspects
VW to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
Volkswagen to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
VW to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
Lawmakers Urge UK Government to Help End 'Horrendous Crisis' in South Sudan
FIFA Rankings: Uganda Cranes improve by a slot
Rwanda News Wire
German vehicle maker Volkswagen (VW) officially unveiled its production facility in Kenya as it strengthens its presence in emerging markets.
Leave a Reply