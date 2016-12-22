RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

VW opens Kenya assembly plant, launches ride sharing service in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

German vehicle maker Volkswagen (VW) officially unveiled its production facility in Kenya as it strengthens its presence in emerging markets.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire