RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Volkswagen to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion

By Leave a Comment

DE) plans to start a ride-hailing service in Rwanda in a sign of how the German carmaker is developing pay-per-use transportation models in new …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire