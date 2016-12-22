RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Then and now: The evolution of Christmas festivities

By Leave a Comment

Umutoni notes that over the years, there has been a significant shift in how Rwandans celebrate during the festive season. Rwandans are now more …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire