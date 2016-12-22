Rwandan midfielder hold talks with Gor Mahia

Goal can reveal that the Amavubi star arrived in Nairobi on Thursday and held talks with Chairman Ambrose Rachier to seal the deal ahead of 2017 …
Where To Go On A Gorilla Trek In 2017
Mark Austin says farewell to ITV News after 30 years
Zimbabwe, Rwanda top countries to visit in 2017 [Travel on TMC]
Gor in talks with Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza
Volkswagen To Build Vehicle Assembly Plant in Rwanda
Rwandan clubs convene over alleged widespread practice of witchcraft
MTN -Rwanda launches Mobile TV on data-enabled phones
Malawi investigating “presence” of Rwandwan genocide suspects
VW to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
Volkswagen to launch ride hailing in Rwanda as part of Africa expansion
Rwanda News Wire
Goal can reveal that the Amavubi star arrived in Nairobi on Thursday and held talks with Chairman Ambrose Rachier to seal the deal ahead of 2017 …
Leave a Reply