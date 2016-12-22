RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Designers to Celebrate Fashion Milestones

By Leave a Comment

Collective Rwanda has now grown into a reputable fashion trademark in the country, promoting products made by local fashion designers locally and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire