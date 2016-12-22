RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

MTN -Rwanda launches Mobile TV on data-enabled phones

By Leave a Comment

MTN- Rwanda's subscribers will soon be able to watch live TV on their data-enabled handsets, as the company rolls out its new Mobile TV service.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire