RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Eritrean Tesfom wins 2016 African Cyclist award

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's Valens Ndayisenga, the 2016 Tour of Rwanda winner, came in fourth place with 29 points, while the other Rwandan, Joseph Areruya came …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire