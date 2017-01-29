RwandaWire

Adama Barrow, The Gambia's new president, has vowed to reform the country's notorious intelligence agency and promised to ensure media freedom …
Nyagatare: SACCO manager arrested for embezzlement
Police in Nyagatare District have arrested two people including a manager of a saving and credit cooperative (SAACO) in connection with theft of over ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Healthy ways to achieve good body weight
Prof Joseph Mucumbisti, a pediatrician at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali, and president of Rwanda Heart Foundation, says knowing the difference ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Why we must keep up the corruption fight
The 2016 report by Transparency International shows that Rwanda is the 50th least corrupt country globally, 3rd in Africa and 1st in the East African ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Importance of vitamin B.complex
Vitamin B.complex is a group of water soluble vitamins, which play a very important role in cellular metabolism in the body. These are important to ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Areruya, Mugisha off to SA to join Team Dimension Data
The Team Rwanda riders were signed by the South African Italy-based team in December on a one-year contract following their eye-catching ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
APR seek consistency after dropping two crucial points
Issa Bigirimana, who scored in the 1-0 win over Rayon Sports a week earlier, equalized for APR FC in the 1-1 draw against Bugesera. / Timothy ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Uwamahoro keen to become a cricket icon
Rwanda women national cricket team player Cathia Uwamahoro has expressed her determination to become not only a local cricket Icon but an ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
The life that refugees deserve
Refugees the world over often face challenging conditions and are, at times, subjected to inhumane conditions. The Government of Rwanda is ever ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwandans to apply for loans on mobile phones
On this front, Rwandans could soon be able to apply and receive startup capital and other types of soft loans on their mobile phones, thanks to KCB ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Miss Rwanda 2017 takes shape as Kigali picks reps
Miss Rwanda 2017 takes shape as Kigali picks reps ... The final round of auditions of Miss Rwanda 2017 took place in Kigali this weekend with the city ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
What you should know about type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes, sometimes known as type 2 diabetes mellitus, is a disorder that disrupts the way your body uses sugar. All the cells in your body ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Ask Dr. Rachna Pande
These days cases of prostate cancer appear to be on the rise. I have been wondering about what causes this cancer, what are its symptoms and how it ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
