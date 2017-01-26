RwandaWire

The business leaders made the observation after they met with key institutions in Rwanda who have used technology to fast track the East African …
Rwanda Stock Exchange set to unravel weekly Twitter chat
Today, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) is unveiling a similar weekly Twitter chat “interaction with prospective investors and the general public ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Alaska woman’s know-how could change how loans are made in Rwandan villages
The other three employees of her technology and finance company are in Paris, Philadelphia, and Kigali, Rwanda. Their product was built in Krakow, ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Samie uses poetry to transform society
At 23 years of age, Sam Asiimwe Ruhindi's poems deal with weighty issues aimed at transforming society; out of the over 21 poems he has completed ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
EAC secretary general faulted over illegal staff dismissal
A report by the East African Legislative Assembly has faulted the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Libérat Mfumukeko, over the decision to terminate ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Will Trump block Latin America’s recovery?
NEW YORK – Across Latin America, there is a growing sense of anguish that is reminiscent of Michael Corleone's lament in The Godfather III: “Just ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Relegation scare: Gicumbi FC coach warns players
... Stade de Gicumbi had been barred from hosting league matches by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) because it did not meet the minimum ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Korea supports Burundian refugee response protection
During the meeting with Ambassador KimEung-joong of the Republic of Korea, Ted Maly, the Representative of UNICEF Rwanda, emphasised ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda is Africa’s 3rd least corrupt country
The Corruption Perception Index, released yesterday in Kigali, placed Rwanda alongside Mauritius as third least corrupt country in sub-Saharan Africa ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
RSE turns to social media to attract local investors
Few Rwandans save or invest through the stock market as many don't understand how it works. The Twitter session could help woo more local ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Egypt win bid to host 2017 Afro-basket Zone V tourney
Zone V is made up of ten countries, namely; Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Egypt, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Sudan.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
EDITORIAL: We should not be content with the current corruption perception index
The latest edition of Corruption Perception Index published by Transparency International did not come with many surprises as far as Rwanda is ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Close to 9 million Rwandans own mobile phones, RURA Dec. report
The number of Rwandans owning a mobile phone has risen, hitting close to 80 per cent in December 2016, according to the Rwanda Utilities ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
