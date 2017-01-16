RwandaWire

Tigo Rwanda announced that it has its company's head offices from Muhima Sector, Nyarugenge District to the 6th Floor, West Wing of the Kigali …
Hundreds of Rwandan leaders gather in Kigali to pray for nation
Hundreds of Rwandan leaders gathered in Kigali Sunday to thank God for last year's achievements as well as dedicate the year 2017 to Him.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
2017 elections in Rwanda, Kenya and Angola: How will FDI be impacted?
This year will see a number of presidential elections take place across Africa – with Rwanda, Kenya and Angola being key markets to watch. How we ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
RWANDA: Hope at `City of Joy’
It is 8am on a chilly Monday morning and assembly time at City of Joy, a private school for vulnerable children located in Gatagara in Nyanza town in ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
India is below Rwanda, Sri Lanka and slightly above Ghana, Bhutan in global talent …
New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) India has slipped 3 places to 92nd rank on the global index of talent competitiveness that measures how countries grow, ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: APR Beat Marines to Keep Pressure on Rayon Sports
League defending champions APR FC provisionally moved two points behind table leaders Rayon Sports after they downed struggling Marines 2-0 in ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Maritime farmers see difference they’re making in Rwanda
Some Maritimers who just concluded a 10-day tour in Rwanda say they've seen firsthand how the goodwill of Canadian farmers is helping to feed ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda gets Rwf 32.2b in Agriculture
Kigali, RWANDA - Rwanda's latest agricultural results have earned Rwf 32.2 billion from the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: League Race Is Still Wide Open, Says Coach Seninga
With table leaders Rayon Sports looking unstoppable other teams including fourth-placed Police FC still believe they can put up a fight in the race for ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
AfDB to Finance Construction of Uganda- Rwanda Highway
The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently signed loan agreements of $151 million to finance the construction of the Multinational Busega-Mpigi ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Kenya Pitted Against Rwanda, Tanzania Over Ban on Plastic
Kenya is headed for a showdown with its regional partners as it seeks to protect jobs in plastic manufacturing, with Rwanda and Tanzania pushing for ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Senegal down Tunisia to top group
Senegal have took control of Group B in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in Franceville on Sunday night. With the ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: Kagame – The Wealth of Our Nation is Its People
Organised by Rwanda Leaders' Fellowship (RLF), the prayer event themed "Fulfilling our divine destiny by serving our nation" brought together ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
