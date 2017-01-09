RwandaWire

Isaac Munyakazi, the minister of state for primary and secondary education receives PLE results from Janvier Gasana of Rwanda Education Board this …
Brazil, Ghana, South Korea, Rwanda Dazzle At Calabar Carnival
The visiting troupes included Vai Vai Samba of Brazil, winner of the competition, Ghana and Rwanda, the first and second runners up respectively.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: Body of King Kigeli V repatriated after court battle
The body of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, has been flown back to Kigali after a legal battle among his relatives about where he should be buried.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Body of Rwandan king repatriated after US court battle
Kigali (AFP) - The remains of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, arrived in the country Monday after a court battle between his relatives over where he ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda stocks remain slow at start of 2017
Both Rwanda Stock Index and all shares index remained unchanged to close at 119.91 and 127.26 respectively. Today on Exchange market both ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Body of Rwandan king repatriated after US court battle
The remains of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, arrived in the country today after a court battle between his relatives over where he should be buried, ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
End of Era as Body of Ex-Rwanda King Arrives Home
The Body of Kigeli V Ndahindurwa, the last king of Rwanda has finally arrived in Rwanda for burial after several weeks of disagreements between ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: U-16 Girls Hoops Team Start Preps for Zone 5 Tourney
Rwanda U-16 national basketball team has started early preparations ahead of this year's FIFA-Africa Zone V Championships which will be held in ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: Potato farmers outraged over seed price
Farmers in Rwanda are outraged at the rising price of Irish Potato Seeds, stating that with the other costs of production they cannot make a good profit.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: As Kigali Halt APR’s League Unbeaten Run
Defending champion APR FC saw their unbeaten start to the season halted after a 1-0 loss against AS Kigali in a highly contested national football ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: Nizigiyimana Snubs Rayon, Extends Contract With Gor
Former Rayon Sports skipper Karim 'Mckenzie' Nizigiyimana on Friday signed a contract extension with Kenyan side Gor Mahia, according to ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda’s Twa Challenge
Joseph Ngizwenimana is from the Rubavu district of Rwanda. He belongs to the Batwa community which is considered among the Marginalised ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Aubameyang, Mahrez target Afcon glory
A new-look Ivory Coast will defend their Africa Cup of Nations title while the hosts' lightning-quick striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast of ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 1355
- Next Page »