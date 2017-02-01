RwandaWire

SAN FRANCISCO – Rwanda has achieved some of the most dramatic gains in health and poverty-reduction in the world. This small, landlocked …
Rwandans Mark Heroes’ Day
"Heroism was inscribed in Rwandans' daily life, we are bound to learn from it, cherish it and pass it on to our children," Nkusi told The New Times ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Refugee family reunited in US 2 years after fleeing Congo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in Grand Rapids after two years ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Auschwitz to Rwanda: The link between science, colonialism and genocide
Rwanda is a horrid example. In central Africa, the Belgians drew on craniology specifically, the “scientific” study of the shape and size of the skulls of ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
DRC: M23 rebels ‘kidnapped, tortured and killed’ army helicopter crash survivors
The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), meanwhile, said on Sunday (29 January) that a group of unarmed Congolese crossed into Rwanda through ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda: First Lady Calls for Renewed Efforts in Fighting HIV/Aids Prevalence in Africa
First Lady Jeannette Kagame has urged fellow African first ladies to forge new ways and partnerships to fight HIV/AIDS disease among the youth on ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
North-east teacher focuses fundraising efforts on Rwanda
After making an “eye-opening” visit to Rwanda last year, Fiona Lindsay has become determined to offer more help to those who need it.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Miss Africa receives Rwanda stamp of approval
KIGALI, (CAJ News) – THE Government of Rwanda has endorsed the Miss Africa pageant, paving the way for the hosting of the pan-African event in ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Espoir out to stun Patriots for Heroes’ Day tourney final spot
... this particular tournament after making to the semi-finals unbeaten, a record that was only matched by newly created Rwanda Energy Group (REG).Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Should students sign performance contracts with their parents?
Pierre Nzeyimana is a father of three living in Nyakabanda sector of Nyarugenge District. His 16-year-old son Aime Cesaire Mugishawayo emerged ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Three surprises in 2017
LONDON – Economic pundits traditionally offer their (traditionally inaccurate) New Year predictions at the beginning of January. But global conditions ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Turkey must release jailed Rwanda case judge, UN court orders
A United Nations court has called on Ankara to release Aydin Sefa Akay, a UN judge arrested by Turkey following last year's failed military coup.Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Commitment to leverage ICT ‘must reflect gains for citizenry’
A total of $1,579,873 has so far been raised to support the secretariat, of which $0.8m is a contribution from the Government of Rwanda, while the ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
