RwandaWire

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) will today hold their general election to choose a new executive committee—the exercise will be held at …
IPRC-Kigali eye Heroes’ Day tourney title
IPRC-Kigali reached the final after stunning Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 91-82 while Espoir made it to the final after beating defending champions ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
[LETTERS] Kudos to the residents of Gatsibo
Why millennials will reject Trump · Rwanda ready for continental championships, says Magnell · Rwandans partake in Oscars film dialogue ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Children to plant trees in ‘Little Hands Go Green’ campaign
A new environment and climate change campaign will, today, see children take part in mass tree planting exercise in Kigali. Dubbed “Rwanda's Little ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
[LETTERS] Gender mainstreaming needed in mining sector
I am entirely warmed by the picture of the woman undertaking mining. That 2016 was a good year for Rwanda mining is undeniable. From several ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
[LETTERS] Kirungi’s story is inspiring
What an inspiring story! Congratulations to Ms Kirungi; I celebrate you. You make us proud with your honest, positive energy and the strong desire to ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
APR FC enter camp ahead of Zanaco clash
APR FC will go into the Zanaco clash with a host of injuries to several key players, among them midfielder Muhadjiri Hakizimana (right).Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwanda ready for continental championships, says Magnell
With just 10 days left for the 2017 African Continental Road Championships to kick off, Team Rwanda head coach Sterling Magnell has said local ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Kaboneka rallies Nyarugenge leaders on servant leadership
It coincided with the week in which Rwandans mark Heroes' Day, which was celebrated on Wednesday. “Had our heroes not sacrificed themselves, ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Rwandans partake in Oscars film dialogue
Organised by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Century Cinemas Kigali, Kwetu Film Institute Rwanda and Mill Valley Film Group, the ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
RNP, local artistes partner in crime prevention effort
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and local artistes under a group known as Anti-crime Ambassadors have signed a memorandum of understanding to ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
British magazine names Rwanda top emerging tourism destination
Rwanda's growing tourism scene has been named the top emerging destination by readers of Wanderlust, a top British travel magazine, in recognition ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
Angola’s dos Santos confirms plan to step down
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Africa's second-longest serving leader, has confirmed he will not run in this year's presidential election, ...Rwead more … [Continue reading]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 1427
- Next Page »