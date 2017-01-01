RwandaWire

Like all preceding years, 2016 also taught us that as a human race, we learn nothing and forget nothing from history. We are the modern-day version …
Plans to improve unplanned settlements in high gear
A plan first made public in October 2015 on how unplanned slum settlements can be turned into quality condos in accordance with the City of Kigali's
Gospel artiste Gahongayire talks music, divorce and plans for 2017
Also, I need something to portray the beauty of my country which is why my music will be entirely "Made in Rwanda." I will also be doing a big concert
A decade of fireworks displays in Kigali
The first ever fireworks display in Rwanda occurred in 2005, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Rwanda Commercial Bank (BCR) spared no expense
Lessons learnt from a year of travelling around the region
In Tanzania I visited Selous Game Reserve which is bigger in size than Rwanda and Burundi combined. Before and after visiting the Selous as it is
President Kagame’s end of year message to Rwandans
President Kagame yesterday called on Rwandans to actively continue contributing to the country's transformation by insisting on high-quality services.
So much to expect on the political scene in 2017
Rwanda made a lot of news with the launch of the Kigali Convention Centre and Radisson Blu, Marriot Hotel, purchase of a new wide body planes for
The story of Iwacu Art Center
Because here in Rwanda and in Africa it's hard to grow alone because we're still low both financially and in terms of skills," reckoned 19 year-old
Interpol operation seize counterfeits worth Rwf140 million
... cosmetics and alcoholic drinks valued at over Rwf140 million have been seized in an operation conducted by Rwanda National Police (RNP).
Visually impaired to vote in 2017 presidential elections
The National Electoral Commission has announced that visually impaired Rwandans will be able to vote for the first time in this year's presidential
EDITORIAL: May 2017 come with more achievements
It was definitely a vote of confidence that the architect of Rwanda's rebirth could do the same miracle with the organization. To put the icing on the cake
APR sign former Espoir shooting guard Karekezi
Pascal Karekezi, left, seen here in action against APR in a previous league game, has signed for the army side in a one-year deal. / File
RNP, TI-Rwanda launch ‘citizen service charter’
Rwanda National Police (RNP) in Partnership with Transparency International-Rwanda Chapter, have launched the 'Citizen Service Charter' that
